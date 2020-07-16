KSEE24 RESCAN /
Clovis Unified students can return to the classroom, school board decrees

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Clovis Unified’s school board voted Wednesday to allow in-person tuition when school restarts in August. The board’s unanimous decision means students will be permitted to return to campus following closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Wednesday evening meeting, the majority of parents who addressed the board said online classes simply do not work. However, Clovis Unified will still offer an online-only option to those who wish to continue distance learning.

Board members also considered a hybrid option: two days a week on campus, three days of distance.

For those who do not want to send their children back to campus, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell says the online instruction option will be more fine-tuned this fall.

O’Farrell says the Board of Education’s decision is not set in stone and could still change as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. 

“Clovis Unified is structuring our master schedules so that it can pivot pretty much immediately if things change, and if mandates change,” said O’Farrell.

The first day of school is Aug. 17. Clovis Unified is asking families to commit to whichever model they choose for a minimum of six weeks.

