Clovis Unified starting to phase in students for in person learning

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Clovis Unified voted to start in person learning on January 19th which would be at the beginning of their next academic school semester.

On Wednesday, the board approved schools to slowly phase elementary school students back on campus but leaving the timing of a student’s return entirely up to the individual school.

Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified said they are working with schools and parents on when it’s safe to do so.

“Families who have chosen that hybrid onsite instruction model would be up and running with the new semester,” said Avants.

Avants said an overwhelming majority wanted to return to in person learning in January rather than in November.

The district said from their recent survey they found 76% of certified staff who want to return to in person learning wanted to do so on Jan. 19 and only 24% wanting to return on Nov. 3.

From the elementary school parent survey, the district found 46.6% of parents who want to return wanted to do so on November 3rd and 53.4% of parents wanted to start on January 19th.

“The work from now until the semester break will be that phased approach piloting in some cases and once, we find a pilot that works well we will sue that between now and the start of the next semester,” said Avants.

Avants said they are complying with local and state guidelines to start phasing in elementary school students back for in person learning.

State Superintendent of Public Schools, Tony Thurmond said many districts are watching the tier system and working with them to open up.

“We know that many of you are planning staged openings many have opened in some counties and some are planning to open in January,” said Thurmond.

Thurmond said every school wants what is best for their students. So, depending on the school a student attends will determine how fast they will be able to return to in person learning.

“Already, been given information on the health and safety practices that are going to be in place,” said Avants. On Friday, they are going to get for their high schoolers a hybrid schedule that’s being proposed where again each of our individual communities works out what is best for their community.”

For parents and teachers who do not wish to go back for in person learning the district said there will still be an online option for them.

