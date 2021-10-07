Clovis Unified officials react to latest vaccine mandate

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — On Wednesday night, the Clovis Unified School district held its first board meeting since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest vaccine mandate was announced on Oct. 1.

The mandate says all students grades 7 through 12 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 once the vaccine is fully FDA approved for those 12 and older.

The governor’s office says this mandate will take effect beginning July 1 based on current FDA timelines.

CUSD board president Steven Fogg made his position clear.

“It’s one thing to put a mask on a kid, it’s another thing to stick a needle in their arm,” Fogg said. “Because you can’t take that out. I am very concerned about, you know, forcing any child or any parent to vaccinate their kids.”

Other Clovis Unified officials are taking a deeper look into this latest mandate by Gov. Newsom, and they say they are unsure at the moment if there could be any exemptions.

“We have not and are still seeking clarification on what those exemptions will look like, what constitutes certain exemptions, and how those would be achieved,” said Dr. Corrine Folmer, Associate Superintendent of School Leadership.

CUSD’s superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell also urged the board to get as much information as possible from the state about this latest guidance.

“It’s very early in the process right now, there’s a lot of questions,” O’Farrell said. “We will continue to seek that clarification and provide it to you.”

Officials from the governor’s office are also urging school districts to enact similar mandates before the statewide one would take effect.