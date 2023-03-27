CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified School District is naming its new elementary school after a local legend for his ability to overcome adversity and inspire the next generation.

Satoshi Hiryamam, better known as “Fibber,” was known as a standout athlete who played baseball and football at Fresno State and later went on to play professional baseball.

While his achievements on the field were impressive, officials at CUSD say Hiryamams perseverance and ability to overcome adversity and inspire his students made naming the school an easy choice.

“He has so many great examples of character and perseverance and humbleness and overcoming challenges. He was a great young man who was interned during World War II with his family, he overcame that to serve in the Korean War and to serve his county,” Saod Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified.

After serving in the Korean War and retiring from professional baseball Hiryamam began his teaching career with Clovis Unified.

He quickly rose up the ranks becoming the first-ever principal of Gateway High School and later retired as an administrator.

“Not only was he a very accomplished person he was a very humble person you would never know the things he accomplished in his life he was very quick to give credit to others and to take care of the people around him… always had a heart for kids maybe struggling with engagement in school and finding their purpose,” said Avants.

The Hiryama family says they are at a loss for words with the district’s decision to have his name memorialized.

“What an honor wow to be honest with you I’m kind of like, speechless, a lot of friends have congratulated my family and I and I just say wow,” said Kevin Hiryama Hitoshi’s son.

Satoshi “Fibber” Hiryama Elementary is set to open in the fall of 2024.