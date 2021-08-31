Clovis Unified mourns death of beloved school safety officer

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The Clovis Unified community is mourning the loss of a beloved school safety officer.

The district says long-time police officer Jesse Ceron died Monday after working 15 years for the district.

District officials say Ceron was more than an officer, but a true role model, especially for young Latino students.

It’s what earned him several awards during his long career in law enforcement.

With a smile and fist bump, Ceron made an impression on students in Clovis Unified.

Beginning his extensive law enforcement career with the Fresno Police Department in 1992,

Ceron went on to serve at the Parlier Police Department, then back in central and southwest Fresno.

In 2006, Ceron joined Clovis Unified’s police department at Reagan Educational Center.

Ceron then worked at Clark Intermediate School and most recently, at Kastner Intermediate.

At Kastner, he started a district-wide Latino Middle School Student Conference, and was the Latino club advisor, helping grow the program to more than a hundred students.

In 2020, his commitment to creating positive relationships between at-risk students and law enforcement earned him the highest employee award in Clovis Unified, the Crystal Award.

He also was recognized as a Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Barnett Award winner and as a Fresno County Classified Employee of the Year finalist.

Ceron leaves behind his two children and his wife of 25 years.

The district has not released his cause of death but noted he was last on campus in June of this summer.