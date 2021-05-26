Clovis Unified graduation ceremonies begin, how to watch

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District graduation ceremonies are set to begin Wednesday, according to district officials.

3,181 diplomas will be distributed to Clovis Unified School District students in ceremonies that, while different from the traditional annual events, will be closer to mirroring pre-COVID graduations.

Students will be able to gather, listen to class speakers, and hear names called as they receive their diplomas according to the district.

“We know that what our students have wanted most is to be with one another in this milestone moment,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell. “We are so thrilled we can all be together.”

The schedule of graduation events is set, begins on May 26 and extends through June 3.