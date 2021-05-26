Clovis Unified graduation ceremonies begin, how to watch

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District graduation ceremonies are set to begin Wednesday, according to district officials.
3,181 diplomas will be distributed to Clovis Unified School District students in ceremonies that, while different from the traditional annual events, will be closer to mirroring pre-COVID graduations.
Students will be able to gather, listen to class speakers, and hear names called as they receive their diplomas according to the district.
“We know that what our students have wanted most is to be with one another in this milestone moment,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell. “We are so thrilled we can all be together.”
The schedule of graduation events is set, begins on May 26 and extends through June 3.
|Clovis East
|May 26
|Lamonica Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Live stream available
|Clovis High
|May 27
|Lamonica Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Live stream available
|Clovis Adult Education
|May 28
|Clovis Adult Education parking lot
|8:00 a.m.
|This will be a drive-thru event
|Alternative Education (Gateway/CCDS)
|May 28
|Mercedes Edwards Theatre
|1:30 p.m.
|Live stream available
|Clovis Online School
|May 29
|Mercedes Edwards Theatre
|8:45 a.m.
|Live stream available
|Clovis North
|June 1
|Veterans Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Live stream available
|Clovis West
|June 2
|Veterans Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Live stream available
|Buchanan
|June 3
|Veterans Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Live stream available