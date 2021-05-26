Clovis Unified graduation ceremonies begin, how to watch

Clovis Unified is making plans for socially distant graduation ceremonies

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District graduation ceremonies are set to begin Wednesday, according to district officials.

3,181 diplomas will be distributed to Clovis Unified School District students in ceremonies that, while different from the traditional annual events, will be closer to mirroring pre-COVID graduations.

Students will be able to gather, listen to class speakers, and hear names called as they receive their diplomas according to the district.

“We know that what our students have wanted most is to be with one another in this milestone moment,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell. “We are so thrilled we can all be together.”

The schedule of graduation events is set, begins on May 26 and extends through June 3.

Clovis EastMay 26Lamonica Stadium7:30 p.m.Live stream available
Clovis HighMay 27Lamonica Stadium7:30 p.m.Live stream available
Clovis Adult EducationMay 28Clovis Adult Education parking lot8:00 a.m.This will be a drive-thru event
Alternative Education (Gateway/CCDS)May 28Mercedes Edwards Theatre1:30 p.m.Live stream available
Clovis Online SchoolMay 29Mercedes Edwards Theatre8:45 a.m.Live stream available
Clovis NorthJune 1Veterans Stadium7:30 p.m.Live stream available
Clovis WestJune 2Veterans Stadium7:30 p.m.Live stream available
BuchananJune 3Veterans Stadium7:30 p.m.Live stream available

