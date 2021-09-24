Clovis Unified cancels all elementary school outdoor athletics due to air quality

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Unified School District announced that all elementary school outdoor athletic events have been canceled for Friday.

A representative from the school district said that all elementary school athletics have been canceled due to poor air quality in the Central Valley. All junior high and high school events are still scheduled to play as scheduled.

On Wednesday the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said that the Windy and KNP Complex Fires in Tulare County continue to cause smoke impacts across the San Joaquin Valley.

As a result, the district has issued an air quality alert as smoke affects air quality in the area.