Clovis Unified cancels all elementary school outdoor athletics due to air quality

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Unified School District announced that all elementary school outdoor athletic events have been canceled for Friday.  

A representative from the school district said that all elementary school athletics have been canceled due to poor air quality in the Central Valley. All junior high and high school events are still scheduled to play as scheduled.

On Wednesday the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said that the Windy and KNP Complex Fires in Tulare County continue to cause smoke impacts across the San Joaquin Valley.

As a result, the district has issued an air quality alert as smoke affects air quality in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com