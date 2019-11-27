CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Senior Activities Center is hosting a free Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday open to all in the community.

The event is open to all who can come, they will serve until they are out of food.

The feast is made possible by The Clovis Salvation Army and Lenny from Pappy’s Fine Seasoning.

The Clovis Fire Department will also deliver food to seniors who can’t make it.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is located 850 4th St.

Doors open 11:30 a.m.

