Clovis schools to enforce mask requirements through Jan. 15

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis schools will enforce a mask requirement through the middle of January, the school district announced Tuesday.

In a release from representatives from the Clovis Unified School District, it was announced that masks would be required at schools in the district until Jan. 15. The release clarifies that masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors. Exceptions include if an individual is alone in an office or classroom, eating or drinking, or has an exemption filed with human resources.

Additionally, the release states that the mask requirement includes gatherings where the public is interacting with Clovis Unified School District staff in places like lobby areas, or during public or parent meetings.

Clovis Unified School District officials say the guidelines are in compliance with regulations set by the California Department of Public Health.