CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A threatening phone call at Clovis High School prompted a lockdown on campus Tuesday afternoon.

“We immediately in those cases put ourselves in a shelter-in-place facility situation where it allows all our students to come inside and the police come in and help an investigation to confirm that there is not in fact a threat,” said Kelly Avants.

Avants is the school’s communication officer and said the lockdown not only affected Clovis High School but also Clovis Elementary School.

“What we do as a protocol, in this case, is anytime we have a school that gets put down onto a lockdown or a shelter in place status any adjacent schools or anyone who is in close proximity also goes onto that same status,” she said.

The hoax call is just one of many that have hit a number of schools across the state including one here in Fresno.

“At least 40 police units, specialized units all descended on the school fearing the worst, that our most precious resource, our children, might have been hurt,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama regarding a hoax call at Bullard High School on Sept. 14.

It is not known if the calls are related, they are being investigated.