Clovis Rodeo ticket exchange or refund starts Monday

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Rodeo 2020 ticket holders who have not already requested an exchange or refund, they can do it starting Monday through June 26.

This can be done at the ticket office at the rodeo grounds, according to the Clovis Rodeo Association.

No refunds will be honored after June 26. For the full refund policy visit www.clovisrodeo.com.

