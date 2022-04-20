CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday with an evening filled with bull riding, good food, and good music.

“It’s a rush!” said one Clovis Rodeo fan Valerie Vincent.

“Great crowds, great show, great animals. Everything’s going to be awesome,” said Ron Dunbar, the president of the Clovis Rodeo Association.

Organizers like Dunbar celebrating this year’s event being back to normal after the rodeo was canceled in 2020 and put on with restrictions in 2021.

“2020 no rodeo, that was tough. We were home on a Sunday afternoon when we’re usually down here. 2021, a lot of restrictions but we made it work. This year, it’s going to be awesome and we’re happy to put on a final event with no restrictions,” explained Dunbar.

Not only for the community’s enjoyment but for the impact the rodeo has on the local economy.

“The numbers we get from the city is $15 million that this generates for the whole city of Clovis. You buy a tri-tip sandwich, a soda pop, a beer. A lot of that money is going to go right back into our community,” said Dunbar.

And for Valerie, the rodeo means a chance to share some of her life with the next generation.

“I was raised with horses. I was on a dairy. My life revolved around horses. But my kids, grandkids, actually did not. Today is an opportunity to show them!” said Valerie Vincent, a Clovis resident.

Thursday and Friday will have more rodeo performances and concerts.

Saturday is the rodeo parade, and Sunday is the PCRA rodeo finals.