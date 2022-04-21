CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Bleachers and seating areas at the Clovis Rodeo are going to be completely uncovered, because rain or shine, the rodeo will go on.

Puddles of water on the ground and mud on the boots of cowboys and cowgirls.

“It is what it is. Rain or shine that’s how rodeo goes,” said Ron Dunbar, president of the Clovis Rodeo Association.

None of it will be stopping the Clovis Rodeo, and those who came from all over the country to participate.

“We’re excited, it’s been a rough couple of years, two years for us, this year with no restrictions, the crowd was great last night at bull riding. We expect another great crowd [Thursday], and for the rest of the weekend,” he said.

You can’t have these events like bull riding or barrel racing without properly caring for the ground.

Too wet, and the horses and riders are advised to slow down or risk injury.

“We care about the animals and the contestants for darn sure. We added a main drain in front of the grandstands, it really helps the arena. The rain has been off and on today, but the arena is still in great shape,” said Dunbar.

Umbrellas are discouraged because they could block someone’s view, or even end up in the arena if the wind is strong enough.

But one thing that people don’t have to come in with anymore, is a face covering.

Dunbar says through COVID and the weather, riders, and fans are resilient.

“Getting back to normal is what, you know, we’ve had weather through the years, you can’t predict it obviously, but our fans have always been great,” said Dunbar. “2014 when it rained like crazy, there were still thousands of fans in the stands getting soaked but, they had a great time.”

The crew that takes care of the arena floor did not water the floor Thursday in preparation for this rain.

They say after the rain, the grounds came out exactly how they expected it to.