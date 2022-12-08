CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With 2023 right around the corner, the Clovis Rodeo Association is preparing for the 109th edition of the Clovis Rodeo that will take place on April 26-30.

The PBR Bull Riding will open the five-day rodeo event starting April 26. On Wednesday after the PBR, fans will be treated to the sounds of LOCASH in concert. They have been named, “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by People Magazine. They are known for the breakout “I Love This Life” and their first number one with “I Know Somebody”. They have earned eight charting singles, two albums, and over 815 million global on-demand streams.

Thursday night, April 27, fans at the Clovis Rodeo can enjoy the mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock ‘n’ roll swagger, and velvet-thunder vocals of Nate Smith. Smith’s journey to music has been a rocky one as he lost everything in the 2018 Camp Fire that burned through Paradise, California. His biggest song to date is titled, “Wildfire”. He had been named a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2021.

Wrapping up the concerts on Friday night, April 28, is Michael Ray. In just five years Ray has had four Gold-certified singles. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 100 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times.

Tickets are on sale now for the Clovis Rodeo. For tickets and more information, you can visit their website.