Clovis restaurant vandalized for the third time in less than a year

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Xai Bue, the co-owner of Rushour in Clovis, walked into her business the morning of March 2 to a scene that made her stomach drop.

“It was not pretty…there was glass everywhere, like, a gazillion pieces,” she said.

Someone shattered a window in her restaurant for the third time in less than a year.

“When this happens to small business owners, it hurts us a lot. We don’t bounce back from it the way big businesses will,” she said.

The Clovis Police Department has so far not been able to identify what was used to break the window. Security cameras on the street are too far away to show who committed the crimes or when they took place.

“Our best guess is that somebody probably walked by and used a tool or some type of device to break the window, but right now, no investigative leads,” Lt. James Munro said.

Bue says it costs $400 to board the window and $800 to replace it. She’s also had to close the restaurant for two days, the last thing she needs, as the pandemic has brought more than a 50% decrease in revenue for Rushour.

“I love my customers, and I don’t want them to worry that things are going bad or down south, but, in reality, it’s really sad. I don’t want them to worry or think things are going bad but…they really are,” Bue said through tears.

She hopes whoever is committing the vandalism will turn over a new leaf. In the meantime, she’s going to stay strong.

“You affected my business, but I’m going to keep going. You’re always going to be stuck with that in your mind. I hope that you turn your ways around and become a better person someday,” she said.

Rushour is opening again on Thursday with the temporary boarded window. Bue said the only option she has is to pick up and move on once again.