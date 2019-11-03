Clovis residents protect their identities at police department’s ‘Shredfest’

Breaking News
CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — Hundreds of people showed up to Buchanan High School Saturday for the Clovis Police Department’s ‘Shredfest.’

Drivers could pull up, unload boxes of documents containing personal, sensitive information and watch them be shredded at no cost. This was the fourth and final ‘Shredfest’ of the year. To date, organizers say they’ve shredded 150 tons of documents.

“As an ID theft detective, I really encourage people to shred their documents. It’s really an important step to protecting your identity and preventing yourself form becoming a victim of identity theft,” said Drew Mosher, Clovis Police Detective.

The next ‘Shredfest’ will happen in May 2020.

CBS 47 was a proud sponsor of the event.

