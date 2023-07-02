FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing K-9 is over after Madera County Sheriff’s deputies searched for nearly 24 hours for the K-9 named Odin.

The Sheriff’s Office says Odin got out of his kennel sometime last night and hopped over a fence before running away from his handler’s home.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office found themselves in unfamiliar territory after its K-9 Odin ran away from its handler’s home near Bullard Avenue and 9th Street Saturday night.

“About four o’clock this morning one of our K-9 handlers realized his K-9 has escaped,” said Commander Bill Ward with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Risener who lives nearby says he found Odin at his girlfriend’s house near Chestnut and Herndon Avenues.

“I saw something dart through the lights over there I turned around and a dog came up to me and he started sniffing me,” said Risener.

Risener says he was surprised when they found out he was a Madera County Sheriff K-9.

“I thought he was very well trained he didn’t try to attack anything or jump on anyone,” Risener explained.

He says they gave him water and food, but then he escaped again.

The Sheriff’s Office sent more than 20 deputies to the area to find him.

Investigators say once they put the word out they received a call that Odin had been spotted two miles away from the handler’s home around 2 a.m.

“We were knocking on doors and checking different areas we found that two different places in the area of Herndon and Chestnut had pictures of our K9 on their doorbell cameras,” Ward explained.

After almost a full 24 hours Odin was found near Ashlan and Clovis Avenues in good health in the backyard of Clovis resident Camryn Escoto’s home.

Deputies say Escoto was unaware of the search for Odin when she came home Sunday evening to find Odin happily playing with her German Shepherd in her backyard. After reaching out to Clovis Police, Odin was shortly reunited with his handler.

“We cannot thank Ms. Escoto enough for her swift response reporting Odin’s location. Our community has proven once again what a truly tight-knit, compassionate, supportive place it is, and we are proud to serve each of you. We feel fortunate and grateful for this outcome, and once again thank all of those who helped the extensive search efforts today,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.