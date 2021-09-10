Clovis real estate agent allegedly involved in Jan. 6 Capitol violence released from jail

An image provided as part of a U.S. Department of Justice document allegedly shows Clovis real estate agent Benjamin Martin inside the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Benjamin Martin, a Clovis real estate agent living in Madera facing charges for his part in the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol according to DOJ documents was released from jail Friday Fresno Sheriff’s Department officials say.

Around 9:28 a.m. on Friday, Benjamin Martin was released from Fresno County jail according to Fresno County documents. The document states that his hold was dropped.

On Wednesday, Martin, 43, was charged by criminal complaint for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Officials say Martin has a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Martin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.