Clovis Rancher allegedly kills dog after dog owner trespasses

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) — A rancher allegedly shot and killed a French Bulldog Wednesday after the dog’s owner trespassed on his ranch.

A Fresno Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson said the rancher will not face charges of animal cruelty but the District Attorney will review possible trespassing charges.

“I said ‘Did you just shoot my dog?’,” said the Dog Owner Beau Bjorkman. “And he said, ‘Yeah, and I’ll shoot this one too.”

Bjorkman said he took his dogs, Lola and Lilly, out for a walk on the private property in eastern Fresno County on Wednesday morning.

He did not have permission to go on the land.

He said he knew the code to get into the gate because he worked construction on the Friant Kern Canal about a year ago.

Botti said when the landowner saw Bjorkman, he drove up to him and demanded he leave.

“The property owner confronted him,” said Botti. “He told him he didn’t have the right to be there and in fact, said ‘Your dogs are not on leashes and they are running around my cattle and if your dogs mess with my cattle, I might have to shoot them.”

Bjorkman said he had a civil conversation with the man and stated he would leave and never come back. However, he claims that when he turned and headed back down the road the rancher pulled out a rifle.

“Put it out the window and shot Lola right where you want to shoot an animal to kill it,” said Bjorkman. “It was not an accident it was a perfect shot.”

The ranch owner said there were calves on the land and claims the dog was endangering his cattle.

Bjorkman said he and his family are devasted by the loss of their beloved dog and while he regrets trespassing, he doesn’t think the shooting was justified.

California State Law does allow landowners to shoot animals, like dogs or coyotes, that are endangering livestock.

The landowner did not return our calls. Deputies are watching over his property because he has been getting a lot of threats.