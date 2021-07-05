Clovis Police SWAT surrounded apartment after family disturbance, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police SWAT officers surrounded an apartment Monday morning, according to Clovis Police officers.

Officers surrounded the apartment near Willow and Gettysburg avenues after officers responded around 7:00 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

When officers entered the home the suspect was not inside. Police said an alert patrol officer near San Gabriel Park located the suspect and they were taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.

