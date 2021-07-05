Clovis Police SWAT surrounded apartment after family disturbance, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police SWAT officers surrounded an apartment Monday morning, according to Clovis Police officers.

Officers surrounded the apartment near Willow and Gettysburg avenues after officers responded around 7:00 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

When officers entered the home the suspect was not inside. Police said an alert patrol officer near San Gabriel Park located the suspect and they were taken into custody without incident.

#HappeningNow – Sgt. Koch provides an update regarding a SWAT callout in the 2700 block of Willow.



This post will be updated as information becomes available. We ask that you stay out of the area, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AsTmQqlpFw — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) July 5, 2021

This is a developing story.