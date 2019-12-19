Clovis Police sergeant holds back emotion during his final sign-off

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An emotional final log-off for Clovis Police Sergeant Keith Sparrow marked the end of more than two decades of service Wednesday.

The last call was made inside the Clovis Police headquarters. In a video posted on the department’s Facebook page, Sergeant Sparrow can be seen holding back his emotions as he officially ended his 23-year career.

“Your commitment to the community and the Clovis Police Department will always be remembered,” said the dispatcher over the radio.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.