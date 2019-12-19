Clovis Police sergeant holds back emotion during his final sign-off

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An emotional final log-off for Clovis Police Sergeant Keith Sparrow marked the end of more than two decades of service Wednesday.

The last call was made inside the Clovis Police headquarters. In a video posted on the department’s Facebook page, Sergeant Sparrow can be seen holding back his emotions as he officially ended his 23-year career.

“Your commitment to the community and the Clovis Police Department will always be remembered,” said the dispatcher over the radio.

