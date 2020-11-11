Clovis Police seek public’s help to find missing 68-year-old woman

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police are seeking the public’s help Wednesday in its search for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Magalena Golart, 68, is missing from the area of Tollhouse Road and Fowler Avenue, where she lives.

Police reported that she was last seen Wednesday morning walking around in a gray robe and pajamas. Golart is 5 feet 4 inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call Clovis Police dispatch at 559-324-2800.

