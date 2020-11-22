Clovis Police seek public’s help locating missing “at-risk” man

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police on Sunday are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing “at-risk” man.

Christopher Brizuela, 27, was last seen around 6 a.m. walking in the area of Sunnyside and Alluvial avenues. He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Brizuela was wearing a brown leather jacket, green shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Clovis Police at 559-324-2800.