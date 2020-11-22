Clovis Police seek public’s help locating missing “at-risk” man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police on Sunday are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing “at-risk” man.

Christopher Brizuela, 27, was last seen around 6 a.m. walking in the area of Sunnyside and Alluvial avenues. He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Brizuela was wearing a brown leather jacket, green shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Clovis Police at 559-324-2800.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com