Clovis police searching for missing at-risk man, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a missing at-risk man who was last seen on Thursday, according to Clovis Police Department officials.

Police say David Smith, 61, was last seen in Clovis near the area of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues on Wednesday and information officers recovered show he was in Squaw Valley on Thursday.

Officials describe Smith as 5’9″, 180 pounds, bald with a grey beard and green eyes. According to police, he was last seen wearing a 49ers beanie and a dark-colored jacket.

Authorities say Smith may be driving a black GMC Sierra truck with the California license plate 7M96824.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.