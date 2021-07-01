Clovis Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Summer Corgiat,13, has been missing since June 24. Corgiat is believed to frequent the San Joaquin and Riverpark area and is believed to be a runaway.

Police said she is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Corgiat was last seen wearing a white tank top and tie-dye shorts, according to police.

If you have information, please call us anytime at (559) 324-2800.