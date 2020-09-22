Clovis Police search for at-risk 77-year-old man

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is searching for a missing, at-risk adult Tuesday morning.

Clovis Police said 77-year-old Raymond Harris was last seen in the area of Villa and Sierra avenues around 4 a.m.

Police say he is 5-foot-8 and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey T-shirt with black sweatpants.

If you see Harris, call the Police Department at 559-324-2800.

