FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – With the final stretch of the holiday shopping season underway the Clovis police are ramping up patrols around shopping centers to crack down on retail theft.

“Last year we had about 1200 calls for service regarding petty theft and retail type theft calls, this year as of today date were up to 1331,” said Lt. Jim Koch with the Clovis Police Department.

He said it’s been a busy year for the department as it deals with an increase in retail theft.

“Right now we are seeing a lot of pushouts, where people are just blatantly loading items into carts, “ said Koch.

During this time of year, the department modifies officer’s patrols to include popular shopping centers.

“We had an incident just recently, where a call came out and the subject just pushed a shopping cart with 1500 dollars worth of property in it right out and the officers were luckily right there, and were able to apprehend them,” said Koch.

Just an hour after our interview Clovis Police responded to a call of a shoplifter at the Tractor Supply off of Herndon and Fowler.

By the time investigators arrived, the thief was already gone.

The spike in crime isn’t only affecting big box stores.

Susie Bowen who owns Chocolate Wishes at the Sierra Vista Mall says her store has been hit five times by shoplifters in the last two weeks.

“This is a place of happiness we are here to bring hope and joy and gift-giving of yummy treats of the season and when someone takes that it’s frustrating,” said Bowen.

Just last Friday Bowen’s security cameras caught this man walking around the store before taking several items and running out.

“They are sometimes in disguise or they come with friends but they are not purchasing things and walking right out that door,”

Bowen has since filed a report with the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say stores need to report these crimes or else it is like they never happened.

“We’re here to help them it doesn’t do them any good or us any good if they don’t call us and tell us about a crime we want to know about things happening we want to know immediately,”

Patrols will continue around shopping centers through Christmas.