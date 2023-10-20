CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police patrol vehicles are getting a modern update.

After eight years the Clovis Police Department says they are getting new graphic designs on their Durangos, Chargers, Explorers, Ram trucks and Tahoes over the next year.

Department officials say the lettering is now reflective to make the vehicles more visible at night – which improves officer safety. The blue star was replaced with their patch with the “Gateway to the Sierra” motto. “Police” is written in a modern carbon fiber material surrounded by a gold reflective outline.

The “City of Clovis” is also reflective and in the same font as the City of Clovis title used by all city departments.

According to the city, the metallic blue striping on the front and back gives the vehicle a modern design and also pays homage to the years of service stripes on military and law enforcement uniforms.

There will also be a QR code on the back of the vehicles making it easy for the public to connect with us on our website, recruitment information, public documents, and links anytime.

The black and white vehicle paint, lighting, and American flag remain the same.