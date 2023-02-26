CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis police officer escaped injury early Sunday morning after his patrol car was hit by car and investigators say the driver of the vehicle may have been under the influence.

The Clovis police department says the officer was sitting in his patrol car while investigating a traffic collision with his emergency lights flashing on Willow, north of Gettysburg, when a vehicle crossed through the intersection and bypassed cones meant to keep motorists out of the area.

Image courtesy Clovis Police Department

According to the department that’s when the other car, driven by 53-year-old Choua Xiong of Fresno, collided with the rear of the patrol car’s driver-side bumper and then fled the scene.

Officers say another Clovis police officer was able to pull Xiong over a block away and take him into custody. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for suspicion of DUI and hit & run.

The department says they are grateful no one was injured in the incident and says the officer will be back on duty Sunday night. They also ask that if anyone would like to report a suspected DUI driver, to please call 9-1-1.