UPDATE: This article has been updated to correct the date of the follow-up meeting to discuss potential new officers.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A special meeting was held in Clovis Wednesday to address public safety and the need for more police officers.

City officials say the meeting was successful, many agreeing that more police officers are needed, but they add that obstacles are in the way of more staffing.

“There’s always the issue of how do we pay for it,” asks Clovis mayor Jose Flores. “How are we going to pay for the added service they may request?”

Clovis police chief Curt Fleming says he would like to add between 33 and 50 additional officers in the next five years. He says the department hasn’t been fully staffed in years.

Flores says they’re taking a preventative approach to keep Clovis safe.

“We’re not in a bad situation, but we don’t want to go there,” Flores adds.

Now, the decision is up to the city council.

“There’s really only two revenue streams that we can really rely on, property tax and sales tax,” explains Clovis city councilmember Drew Bessinger. “We as a council will have to make a decision what we’re going to put forward, and at the end of the day it will be the voters’ decision.”

The topic will surface again at the May 2 meeting, where officials will decide how to move forward.