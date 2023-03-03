CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Clovis Police K9s are hanging up their leashes and joining the retired community.

Image courtesy of the Clovis Police Department Image courtesy of the Clovis Police Department

Clovis Police announced on Facebook the retirement of two of the department’s K9s this week: Corda and Murphy.

“After almost 7 years of service to our Clovis community, we would like to congratulate K9 Corda on his retirement! Thank you for protecting us, your handler, and our community, K9 Corda! We wish you sun-filled lazy days with countless tennis balls in your well-deserved retirement.”

Department officials later posted a goodbye to K9 Murphy.

“K9 Murphy served our community & department searching for illegal narcotics for 7 years! We would say that we hope he has a relaxing retirement, but we all know that Springer Spaniels don’t relax very much.”