CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after being shot by Clovis police officers in a confrontation on Tuesday night.

“The incident occurred within just a matter of a few moments. This is one of those incidents that doesn’t happen very often,” said Sergeant Jim Koch.

According to police, officers received reports shortly after 10:00 on Tuesday night of a man armed with a firearm in front of a home near El Paso and Burl.

Photo from Tuesday night’s scene.

Police are being tight-lipped about exactly what went down.

“There are some things that may have happened prior to the officers arriving on the scene, they’re still trying to determine what occurred,” Koch said.

The man’s identity has not been released but police say he is 48 years old and from Clovis. Koch said they do not have any information regarding criminal history and the suspect is currently at the hospital listed in stable condition.

“Once he is stabilized, he will be booked in the Fresno County Jail,” Koch said.

The car the man was sitting inside of leading up to the shooting.

The suspect will face felony charges.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting, and the two who shot their firearms have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is done by the police department and the District Attorney’s Office.