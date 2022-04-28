CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police say their K9 policy is keeping them in the clear from the incoming lawsuit filed by a Fresno man alleging the use of excessive force.

Nearly a year ago on May 3, 2021, Jamal Jones was stopped by Clovis police just before midnight on Ashlan and Willow avenues. Clovis police say jones had tinted windows and expired car registration.

Once they ran his information, police noticed he had prior arrests for resisting arrest as well as weapons and kidnapping charges. They also say he had a gang-related tattoo.

At one point during the stop, officers noticed a gun tucked by the car’s seat. Officers then tell Jones not to move in the bodycam video.

“Do not reach for it,” said an officer in the bodycam footage. “You are going to get shot if you reach for it. You understand?”

The bodycam video then shows the officer’s grabbing the gun and then forcing jones from the car.

The video then shows officers tasing jones multiple times, but he’s still not in handcuffs.

“You reach for it you are going to get shot,” said one of the officers.

“I am not reaching for anything sit what are you talking about,” said Jones in the bodycam video.

Once Jones is on the ground, the bodycam video shows an officer going back to the police car, grabbing a K9, and warning Jones their dog is about to bite.

“You’re going to get bit,” the officer said in the video.

His lawyers say police didn’t have the right to pull Jones over in the first place, and that the stop was racially motivated.

“He had no reasonable suspicion that Mr. Jones had committed a crime or was going to commit a crime, but we really know what this is. He was black,” James Bryant said.

At the hospital, jones says the officers made racial comments to him which Clovis police are denying.

“Some of the statements that we’re made today we’re completely inaccurate,” Chief Curt Flemming said during a press conference.

After reviewing the traffic stop, Flemming said the officers followed department procedures. The Clovis police policy manual details dozens of pages of excessive force and K9 use policies, including a line that says K9s can be used if “the individual is physically resisting or threatening to resist arrest and the use of a canine reasonably appears to be necessary to overcome such resistance.”

“He’s still fighting, he’s actually getting up, at this point, trying to run away, we still have not searched him, we don’t know if there’s additional weapons on this person. All of this going on as they have three to four officers on him, the canine engaged and he’s still trying to get away.” Flemming said.

But his lawyers argue against that point.

“He’s on the ground, complying at all times, there’s no reason to get the canine to now come, ripping the flesh from Mr. Jones’ leg,” Rodney Diggs said.

Photos of Jones show the extent of his injuries following the attack, Jones said he now needs a cane to walk.

Jone’s lawsuit is alleging emotional damages and financial damages as he alleges he’s not able to work.

Despite this, he says the outcome could have been worse.

“I thought I was going to lose my life that night,” Jones said Thursday after the news conference.

After the traffic stop, Jones is facing three felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm in public and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty.