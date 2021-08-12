Clovis police detain stalking suspect after car chase ends near Fresno State

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Clovis police have detained a man suspected of being involved in a stalking case in Clovis.

Police say the suspect, Oscar Joe Jimenez of Clovis, was located at 10:30 a.m. on Willow and Shaw after receiving a lead.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however Jimenez fled the scene.

He took off in his car towards Willow and Gettysburg, where officers attempted a PIT maneuver, however that was unsuccessful.

Jimenez continued down Fruit and Maple and eventually led officers to Shaw and Backer where police pinned his car and were able to detain him.

Jimenez is now facing charges for evading officers in addition to stalking charges.

