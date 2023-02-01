hand showing heap of shredded paper. Concept of recycle and office work of confidential

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is going to have a Shredfest in May giving residents a few months to start gathering all the documents that cannot go in the trash/recycling bins and need to be shredded.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (or until the trucks are full), at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Residents can take the ready-to-shred documents for free and will get educational material to prevent identity theft. The service is limited to six to eight boxes per vehicle.

Additionally, police officials ask the community not to bring materials with paper clips or binders.

Commercial trucks or trailers with excess material will not be allowed at the event.

The Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice has a complete guide of the documents that need to be shredded here.

For shredding services, Clovis police ask people interested to contact Ion Moutain Inc at 1 (800) 934-3453.