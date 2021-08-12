Clovis Police arrest wanted felon after pursuit

Local News

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pursuit with a wanted felon in Clovis ended after police attempted a “PIT maneuver” Thursday morning, police said.

Police said detectives were in the area of Willow and Shaw avenues around 11:00 a.m. looking for a wanted felon.

When officers tried to take him into custody they said he took off in a car and led police on a pursuit throughout the area.

To stop the suspect from pursuing further, officers attempted a “PIT maneuver.” which is a technique used by law enforcement personnel to force a fleeing vehicle to stop, according to the Department of Justice.

According to authorities, the suspect was then stopped in front of the Save Mart Center and arrested.

