CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Clovis Police Department will be hosting its 12th annual Clovis Night Out on Saturday as it returns to David Mcdonald Park.

Officers say their goal is to promote public safety and community.

Organizers say almost 100 local food and vendors will be out there along with police and city vehicles out on display. Live music, a drone light show, and free bounce houses for the kids will be out there as well.

This event will take place at David McDonald Park next to the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center at Temperance and Sierra and will run from 4 p.m. to dark on Sept. 30.