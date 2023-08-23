CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A call from an armed person on campus sent Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary School into a “shelter in place” order Tuesday afternoon.

It was only the second day of school for Clovis Unified, and the district has had a history of being the victim of these false alarm calls.

Back in February, one high school in the district had six school threats that were found to be fake.

Officials are not trying to have a repeat of that.

We wanted to look into these “Swatting calls” to see how they impact the district.

Video from Tuesday shows several Fresno police officers all around Clovis West High School after a call of a person with a gun on campus.

“A call of an armed person at the campus. We’re going to treat it as a real threat every time it comes in. We’ll go through the campus and do the best we can to keep it safe,” said Sgt. Anthony Alvardo with Fresno Police.

Sgt. Alvarado trains all of the school resource officers in the city for these types of situations.

Officers responded in full force, but the call was later determined to be a false threat.

The investigation continues into where the call came from, and why the call was made.

“It does impact our calls for services. There is an impact, but we work with our department to make sure we are maximizing our reach,” said Alvarado.

Clovis Unified unfortunately has a history with these “Swatting calls”.

At the start of the spring semester, in one week, Clovis West High had three false threat calls.

“The fact that schools in our nation are being regularly impacted by these swatting calls. These are designed to create fear, and our best defense against that is to not let it do so,” said Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified.

Avants with Clovis Unified says the best way to combat these types of calls, is to follow the rules.

“In a lockdown situation, everyone is barricaded inside far away from windows. In a shelter-in-place, they would still be at their desks working,” she said.

If anyone is caught calling in these false threats, they can face some serious consequences.

“This type of incident can turn into a felony charge for someone who can face some serious time related to the use of resources related to the cause and damage to people on campus. It affects a lot of people when they do these types of things,” said Sgt. Alvarado.

Officials want to emphasize that if there are alerts of a situation at a school, then parents should maintain their space from the school as officers work to make the campus safe.