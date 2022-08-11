Clovis Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department has released body-cam footage of a critical incident where an in-custody death occurred on the evening of March 24.

Clovis Police Department officials say just before midnight, they received a 911 call from an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Alamos Avenue. The caller told the operator there was an adult in the apartment building acting erratically. The dispatcher could hear the sounds of a disturbance in the background.

Officials say both officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were immediately dispatched to the location. Officers first approached the apartment to make sure it was safe for EMS to enter. After identifying themselves through the unlocked door and were granted access to the apartment by the caller.

Police say once inside, they made contact with the later identified, Isabel De La Torre, 35. She became combative and charged at officers, including a K-9 officer. Then she was restrained and placed in handcuffs.

According to officials, while restrained and awaiting EMS, De La Torre suffered a medical episode, at which time she stopped breathing. CPR was administered and once stabilized, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officials say that 24 hours after being hospitalized, De La Torre passed away. It was later determined that she had a potentially toxic level of methamphetamine in her system.

Clovis Police Department says this is still an ongoing investigation and is limited in terms of specifics they can share at this time. They are waiting for the full report from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say they are sharing this information with the public as they recognize the community’s concern over this incident. They wish to share as much confirmed information as possible.

They also say they have attempted to contact the family of De La Torre several times to provide details of the incident with no response.