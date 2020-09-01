Man shot, killed by 6 Clovis officers in Walmart parking lot called 911 on himself

WARNING: Video played by police may be disturbing to some viewers

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Six officers fired on a man who appeared to wield a rifle — killing him at a Walmart in Clovis on Sunday morning, Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming said Tuesday.

The man who was shot and killed by officers — identified as 26-year-old Nikolas Frazier — called police on himself to report a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Walmart at Clovis and Herndon avenues.

Body camera video shown to media on Tuesday shows officers pleading with Frazier to drop the gun. Fleming said when Frazier pointed the gun at officers — which ended up being a BB gun — six officers opened fire.

Officers fired with assault rifles and handguns. No officer fired more than three rounds, according to Fleming.

“The suspect was hit, officers rendered medical aid very quickly, and he was immediately transported to the hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased,” Lt. Jim Munro said Sunday morning.

