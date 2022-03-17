CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis police say a wanted parolee was booked back into jail Wednesday evening, after a homeowner reported a suspicious person in the area.

The department received a call from a resident near Alluvial and Clovis avenues around 5:00 p.m., claiming a person was checking door handles and looking into parked vehicles. Police say 36-year-old Isaac McCoy of Fresno initially resisted their attempt to arrest him, but with the help of K9 officer Jax, he was taken into custody and booked into a Fresno County jail. Officers say McCoy was on parole for carjacking and had felony warrants for battery on a peace officer and criminal threats.

Police also say at the time of arrest that they have not confirmed that any theft or burglary occurred in that area where he was found.