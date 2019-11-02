Clovis PD invites community on ‘Virtual Ride-Along’

The Clovis Police Department took the entire community out for a virtual ride along Friday.

The goal was to let people get a glimpse of a night of service. The department answered and responded to calls, while posting to social media every step of the way.

“Clovis Police Department do you have an emergency?,” Ty Wood asked callers.

Phones were ringing in the CPD Communications Center during a two hour “Virtual Ride-Along.”

“Not everybody has the opportunity to go on a physical ride along with one of our officers,” Wood said.

He was fielding calls while also updating followers on Twitter and Facebook.

“So right now it looks like we have a suspicious vehicle call, someone’s out on child neglect, we do have an injured person call,” he said.

Wood said dispatchers take around 250 to 275 calls a day and monitor 300 to 400 cameras placed all around the city. He said there are usually 4 to 6 dispatchers on a Friday.

“All the dispatchers are answering calls for service, whether it’s 911 or nonemergency and then you have one designated dispatcher for radio,” he said.

Wood posted calls officers were responding too, and updated what was happening as information came in. He said social media has become a great tool to engage the people of Clovis and build trust.

“We didn’t want to just post wanted criminals and things like that, we wanted crime prevention tips, we wanted more involvement,” he said.

The virtual ride along served as a reminder officers are always keeping an eye on the community.

During the two hour period dispatchers handled just over 30 calls.

They said most of those were traffic stops, burglar alarms and animal related calls.