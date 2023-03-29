CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing teen who has been missing for a few days.

Police say 17-year-old Mia “Pan” Pereida was last seen on Saturday, March 25th around 1:00 a.m. walking away from her home near Shepherd and Temperance avenues.

Officers describe Pereida as 5’10, with black hair with brown eyes last wearing a black hoodie, a grey tank top, and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.