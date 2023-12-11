CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police announced Monday that the department has been awarded a $105,000 grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety.

The department says the money will be used to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the city.

“Impairment, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Clovis Police Chief Fleming said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The grant program will run through September 2024.