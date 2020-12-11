Building homes for veterans: Clovis partners with Habitat for Humanity

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – The city of Clovis and Habitat for Humanity partnered up to make plans to build two homes for local veterans on Clovis’ 4th Street and Sunnyside Avenue.

The plan is extra special for Councilmember Jose Flores as the site is where his childhood home once stood.

“I stand here today because of the legacy, mom and dad gave me. They would always tell us, this is the American dream,” said Jose Flores, the Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Clovis.

Flores’ parents moved to Clovis in 1956, building lives for themselves and their families. Flores says they are his inspiration.

“When I first ran for city council, one of my platforms was that there would be opportunities for affordable housing in Clovis just like my parents had when they first arrived in Clovis and that icing on the cake is that it will be a veteran family.”

Not only are the homes for local veterans, but the planned homes will also be the first homes in Clovis overseen by veterans.

“We at Habitat decided we absolutely must build homes by veterans for veterans for them to realize home ownership they’ve sacrificed so greatly for this country,” said Matthew Grundy, the Former CEO of the Habitat for Humanity.

The city of Clovis and Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area’s partnership began more than 30 years ago and Clovis’ mayor is pleased with the growth.

“As a veteran, I’m extremely happy that these houses will be built for veterans – they took their enlistment for up to and including their life in the service of the nation, so this is fitting and proper,” said Mayor Drew Bessinger.

The construction of these two homes will be the 25th and 26th home in the city donated by Habitat for Humanity since 1985.