Clovis North student dies the day before her own high school graduation, district confirms

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old Clovis North student died the day before her own high school graduation, according to Clovis Unified School District.

According to Clovis Police, officers responded to the Harlan Ranch area Monday morning for a report of an 18-year-old who had passed away. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

District officials say the female student was scheduled to attend her high school graduation Tuesday evening. A moment of silence was held during the ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.