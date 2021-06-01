Clovis North student dies the day before her own high school graduation, district confirms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old Clovis North student died the day before her own high school graduation, according to Clovis Unified School District.

According to Clovis Police, officers responded to the Harlan Ranch area Monday morning for a report of an 18-year-old who had passed away. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

District officials say the female student was scheduled to attend her high school graduation Tuesday evening. A moment of silence was held during the ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com