Clovis North marching band selected for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE) – The Clovis North marching band has been chosen out of 100 applicants to perform and represent California during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s made a $10,000 dollar donation to help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal to get to the parade which is held every year in New York. Clovis North Band Director David Lesser said the donation was a big surprise. He says the band is going to have to raise about $500,000.

Clovis North is one of nine marching bands selected to perform during the 2022 edition of the annual holiday spectacular. 

Macy’s Parade officials surprised the band with a recorded message on Tuesday, announcing its selection out of hundreds of nationwide applicants.

