CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Night Out is preparing for its 11th annual fall celebration.

The event will take place October 1, at Mcdonald Park in Clovis off of Temperance and Sierra Ave.

Over 50 local vendors will be at the event. Bounce houses, live music, and emergency vehicles will be on display for all ages.

The skydiving Bulldog Blitz is also set to make an appearance.

This year the event will end differently than years prior; because of multiple issues and concerns with fireworks instead the city will light up the sky with a drone show.