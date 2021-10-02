Clovis Night Out brings community and police officers together

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – It was a fun night in Clovis as the police department put on their 10th annual Clovis Night Out event.

Live music and food trucks helped make for a successful event, which is held by the Clovis Police Department in an effort to connect with the community they serve

“The favorite part for me is just being out here and letting the community know that we’re just human beings and we’re someone who has to put on a uniform, gun, and badge to do the job, but we’re all just normal people,” explained Lt. Jim Munro.

The police department brought out equipment, motorcycles, and vehicles, allowing children like Emberleigh Bennett to get a closer look at what they do.

“I want to learn more about police officers, EMTs, nurses, and all that,” said Bennett.

Last year, the event could not take place because of pandemic restrictions. Munro says Clovis Night Out usually draws in 10-12,000 people but this year they kept the event smaller than usual.

“We did scale it down this year, just out of an abundance of caution to make sure people were socially distant,” Munro said.

While the event was scaled down, it still had the desired effect on children like Malak, who says talking to members of the department is one of her favorite parts about Clovis Night Out

“They really see you and their motorcycles are really cool…their cars… I love it!” said Malak.

Now, the police department is already looking ahead to next year’s event, which they expect to be bigger and better than ever.