Clovis neighborhood showed unity with fence art project

A neighborhood near Armstrong and Alluvial Avenues showcased their unity with an art project as kids decorated a fence with words of love and support, and messages like black lives matter.

“It makes me feel like I’m not different. I’m the same as everyone else. Um, and I love that I have a lot of friends that make me feel happy and all types of different emotions,” Clovis resident, Matea Mcintyre said.

Neighbors say they hope their message spreads beyond their street to the whole city.

